Stone-Throwing Incidents Rock Mahabodhi and Seemanchal Express Trains in Uttar Pradesh

Stones were allegedly thrown at Mahabodhi Express and Seemanchal Express trains in Uttar Pradesh, officials reported on Tuesday as investigations began in both cases.

The incidents occurred late Monday evening in Mirzapur and Prayagraj districts, under the Northern Central Railway (NCR) region.

Shashi Nant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer of the NCR, confirmed that the guard of the Mahabodhi Express reported stones hitting the train as it approached Mirzapur railway station.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has filed complaints against unknown miscreants, but no suspects were found at the scene, he added.

Another incident took place around 9:45 pm on Monday involving the Seemanchal Express coming from Delhi. A passenger reported being hit by a stone near the Yamuna Bridge in Prayagraj. The passenger received first aid upon the train's arrival in Mirzapur, and the RPF registered a case against unknown individuals.

Tripathi mentioned that the RPF did not find anyone at the scene, and further detailed investigations are underway in both incidents.

