Senate GOP vs. Trump: The Powell Indictment Controversy

Republicans in the U.S. Senate voiced alarm on Monday as the Trump administration threatened to indict Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Two lawmakers warned they might block Trump's central bank nominees, and another urged a quick resolution to the federal investigation.

The crux of the senators' concerns is confidence in the Federal Reserve, an institution crucial for setting U.S. interest rates and seen globally as a stabilizing force during economic turbulence. Senator Thom Tillis announced intentions to resist the probe, which surfaced publicly Sunday night, as other Republicans criticized Trump's perceived interference with the central bank's independence.

The investigation involves Powell's alleged misleading of Congress about the Fed's headquarters renovation. While some GOP members, like Senator Kevin Cramer, questioned Powell's judgement, they doubted criminal intent and urged a swift end to the investigation. Senator Lisa Murkowski backed Tillis' plan to block Fed nominees until the probe concludes, highlighting a growing rift between Trump and congressional Republicans.

(With inputs from agencies.)