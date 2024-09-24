Cleartrip Unveils The Big Billion Days: Exceptional Travel Deals Await
Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, announces its year-end travel sale from 26 September - 4 October 2024. Dubbed 'The Big Billion Days' (TBBD), the sale offers substantial discounts on flights, hotels, and holiday packages. Cleartrip aims to make travel affordable and accessible, reflecting a growing consumer shift towards valuing experiences.
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Cleartrip, part of the Flipkart family, is launching its highly anticipated year-end travel sale, The Big Billion Days (TBBD), from 26 September - 4 October 2024. This initiative aims to enhance India's festive season travel aspirations with significant deals on flights, hotels, buses, and holiday packages.
Chief Business and Growth Officer Anuj Rathi stated, "We observe a significant shift in Indian consumer behavior, with travel playing a central role. Cleartrip is dedicated to democratizing travel by integrating airlines, hotels, and key partners into a unified ecosystem." He added, "With 120 million domestic and 27 million outbound travelers, the demand is stronger than ever. Our curated offerings make luxury travel both aspirational and accessible."
This year's TBBD includes 5-Star Hotels from INR 2499, up to 30% off on bus bookings, special international fares, and exclusive deals for Flipkart and Myntra users. These offers are designed to circumvent last-minute price surges. Cleartrip's focus on customer-centric innovation is evident through its growth and new services, like Cleartrip For Work and Bus Pass, solidifying its place as a leading OTA.
