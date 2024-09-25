IAM Members Reject Boeing Offer
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) reported that its members have overwhelmingly rejected Boeing's latest offer. The union expressed willingness to continue negotiations, either mediated or direct, to reach a more acceptable agreement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 08:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 08:44 IST
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) announced on September 24 that its members have overwhelmingly rejected Boeing's most recent offer.
The union, representing a significant workforce segment, clarified that the survey results demonstrated a clear lack of interest in the proposed terms.
Despite the rejection, IAM remains open to continuing negotiations, whether mediated or direct, to reach a satisfactory agreement with Boeing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IAM
- Boeing
- survey results
- negotiations
- union
- offer
- rejection
- members
- mediated
- direct
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi is a Farmer-Friendly Leader: Union Minister Chouhan
Cybersecurity is integral part of national security, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The European Union's top court rejects Apple's final appeal against order to repay 13 billion euros to Ireland, reports AP.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Lauds Financial Impact of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana on Rural Communities
Google loses final European Union court challenge against 2.4 billion euro fine in antitrust case over shopping service, reports AP.