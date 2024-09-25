Left Menu

IAM Members Reject Boeing Offer

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) reported that its members have overwhelmingly rejected Boeing's latest offer. The union expressed willingness to continue negotiations, either mediated or direct, to reach a more acceptable agreement.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) announced on September 24 that its members have overwhelmingly rejected Boeing's most recent offer.

The union, representing a significant workforce segment, clarified that the survey results demonstrated a clear lack of interest in the proposed terms.

Despite the rejection, IAM remains open to continuing negotiations, whether mediated or direct, to reach a satisfactory agreement with Boeing.

