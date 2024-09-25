Left Menu

Thailand's Auto Industry Faces Crisis Amid Soaring Debt and EV Shift

Thailand's automobile industry, valued at $53 billion, faces a challenging future due to high domestic debt and increasing global shift towards electric vehicles. With production and job cuts, the sector is struggling to stay afloat. Government and industry leaders are seeking solutions to boost output and retain market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:42 IST
Thailand's Auto Industry Faces Crisis Amid Soaring Debt and EV Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thailand's $53 billion automobile industry is grappling with a precarious future as high domestic debt and the global shift to electric vehicles (EVs) challenge traditional car sales.

The crisis, centered in Southeast Asia's largest car production hub, has prompted output and job cuts, pushing the government to enact measures to reverse the downturn. Companies like Techno-Metal, producing parts for Toyota and Mitsubishi, have significantly reduced their workforce and working hours due to dwindling orders.

Domestic production dropped 20.6% year-over-year in August, and domestic sales hit a 14-year low. The industry's forecast to produce 1.7 million vehicles this year, down from 1.9 million in 2023, with a significant portion earmarked for exports. With household debt at $484 billion, new car loans are plummeting and non-performing loans rising. Industry groups are lobbying for incentives to attract foreign manufacturers of internal combustion and hybrid engines to stave off further decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024