Etihad Airways Prepares for Potential IPO Decision

Etihad Airways is preparing for a potential IPO, contingent on a decision by its shareholder ADQ. CEO Antonoaldo Neves stated that the airline has been actively getting ready for such a possibility, awaiting ADQ's final decision on listing the shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Etihad Airways is on the brink of a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO), contingent on a decision from its shareholder, ADQ. The CEO of Etihad Airways, Antonoaldo Neves, made the announcement on Wednesday.

According to Neves, the airline has been rigorously preparing to go public, should ADQ opt to list its shares. The readiness efforts come as part of a broader strategy to capitalize on favorable market conditions.

Neves emphasized that the final decision rests solely with ADQ, and the airline will continue to focus on its preparations in the meantime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

