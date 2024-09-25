Congress Flags Controversial Concessions to Adani Ports in Gujarat

The Congress has raised significant concerns over the 'concessions' provided to Adani Ports, enabling the company to control the Mundhra, Hazira, and Dahej ports in Gujarat for an extended period of 75 years on a Build-Operate-Own-Transfer (BOOT) basis. The party alleges that 'the BOOT has become the loot.'

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, referenced his earlier allegations that the Gujarat government was aiding Adani Ports in monopolizing the state's port sector. He highlighted a meeting on March 12, 2024, where the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) recommended re-negotiation of financial terms and inviting more bids. However, these recommendations were dismissed by the Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board (GIDB) and the chief minister.

Ramesh further revealed discrepancies in the estimated royalty revenue payments from Adani Ports to the state, leading to a situation where officers were transferred, and figures were allegedly manipulated for the company's benefit. The issue remains unresolved and is currently with the state's finance department. The Congress has been vocal about this since the Adani Group faced allegations of fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation by Hindenburg Research.

(With inputs from agencies.)