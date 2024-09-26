Left Menu

Global Markets Surge as Optimism over China's Stimulus Measures Grows

Asian markets rallied due to optimism over China's stimulus measures, with news of a possible $142 billion capital injection into major banks. This comes after policymakers announced measures to combat deflation. European and global markets also look strong, with attention on the Swiss National Bank rate decision and speeches from Fed and ECB officials.

26-09-2024
Asian markets rallied on Thursday, defying overnight losses on Wall Street, as optimism over China's new stimulus measures surged. Reports of a potential $142 billion capital injection into major banks boosted market sentiment.

The news follows recent measures by Chinese policymakers aimed at pulling the nation out of deflation. Investors now believe China is serious about meeting its 5% economic growth target for the year.

Meanwhile, European markets are poised for solid gains on the back of strong Asian performance. Attention shifts to the Swiss National Bank's upcoming rate decision, expected to ease rates by 25 basis points, and key speeches from Federal Reserve and ECB officials.

