UK Railway Stations' Public Wi-Fi Network Hacked: Investigation Underway

A cyber-attack has disrupted public Wi-Fi networks at 19 UK railway stations, including major hubs like London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly, leading to an ongoing investigation by British Transport Police (BTP).

Network Rail quickly took the affected networks offline after the attack, which displayed messages about terror attacks in Europe. They assured that the Wi-Fi service, managed by Telent, doesn't collect personal data and will likely be restored by the weekend.

Telent reported that an unauthorized change was made to the Network Rail landing page from a legitimate Global Reach administrator account. BTP is investigating the incident, which follows a similar cyber-attack on Transport for London earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)