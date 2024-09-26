Australia to Offer 1,000 Annual Work and Holiday Visas to Indian Citizens
Starting October 1, Australia will offer up to 1,000 work and holiday visas per year to Indian citizens under the India-Australia interim free trade agreement. This move aims to enhance mobility and deepen people-to-people connections. The initiative is part of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA).
Australia is set to issue up to 1,000 work and holiday visas annually to Indian citizens starting October 1, aligning with its commitments under the interim free trade agreement with India.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, concluding a three-day visit to Australia, emphasized that this initiative will foster greater mobility and strengthen people-to-people ties.
The AI-ECTA, effective since December 2022, allows Indian nationals aged 18-30 to apply for a one-year visa to work, study, and travel in Australia. The two nations are in talks to expand this agreement into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). Discussions also included achieving AUD 100 billion bilateral trade by 2030 and enhancing cooperation across various sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
