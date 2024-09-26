Left Menu

India Elected to GlobE Network Steering Committee

India has been elected to the GlobE Network's fifteen-member steering committee, a key body in the global fight against corruption. India's participation will enhance international efforts against financial crimes and cross-border corruption.

India Gate in New Delhi (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has secured a position on the fifteen-member steering committee of the GlobE Network, as disclosed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday. The election transpired through a multi-stage voting process during a plenary session in Beijing.

The GlobE Network, an initiative of the G20, represents a global operational network of anti-corruption law enforcement authorities. With this new role, India will significantly influence the global anti-corruption agenda and asset recovery efforts.

Highlighting India's valuable contribution, the CBI emphasized the nation's expertise in combating corruption. The GlobE Network provides a crucial platform for international cooperation, and India's involvement is expected to bolster the fight against cross-border financial crimes and corruption. India had backed the initiative since 2020, and the Network was officially launched on June 3, 2021, during a UN General Assembly Special Session against corruption.

Currently, the GlobE Network boasts 121 member countries and 219 member authorities. In India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) serves as the central authority, with the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as contributing member authorities.

The GlobE Network has become a unique platform where global agencies exchange best practices, criminal intelligence, strategies, and support in the unified battle against corruption. The Network's leadership structure includes one Chair, one Vice Chair, and thirteen members steering the organization.

During India's G20 Presidency in 2023, two High-Level Principles against corruption were adopted, emphasizing the importance of leveraging the GlobE Network. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

