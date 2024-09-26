Swiss Junior Cyclist Muriel Furrer Suffers Serious Head Injury at World Championships

Swiss rider Muriel Furrer sustained a serious head injury after she fell heavily during the women's junior road race at the world championships in Zurich, cycling's governing body said on Thursday. The UCI announced that the 18-year-old was immediately air-lifted to the hospital by an emergency helicopter. The cause of her fall remains undetermined.

'She suffered a serious head injury and is in a very critical condition,' the UCI said in a statement. 'Extremely concerned by the situation, the Union Cycliste Internationale, Swiss Cycling, and the Zurich 2024 Local Organising Committee are closely monitoring developments and will communicate as soon as possible.'

The UCI clarified that there were no 'established facts' regarding how the accident occurred. 'Investigations by the competent authorities are ongoing,' it added.

Furrer finished 44th in the time trial held earlier this week.

