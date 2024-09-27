Urgent Safety Recommendations for Boeing 737's Rudder Issue

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Thursday issued urgent safety recommendations regarding the potential for a jammed rudder control system on certain Boeing 737 airplanes.

The alert follows a concerning February incident involving a United Airlines flight, where the rudder pedals on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 became stuck in the neutral position during a landing at Newark Airport.

The NTSB is thoroughly investigating the incident to ensure that such control system failures are addressed promptly to prevent future occurrences.

