Urgent Safety Recommendations for Boeing 737's Rudder Issue
The National Transportation Safety Board has issued safety recommendations following a United Airlines incident with a jammed rudder control on a Boeing 737 MAX 8. The issue arose during a landing at Newark when the rudder pedals got stuck in the neutral position, prompting an investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 02:57 IST
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Thursday issued urgent safety recommendations regarding the potential for a jammed rudder control system on certain Boeing 737 airplanes.
The alert follows a concerning February incident involving a United Airlines flight, where the rudder pedals on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 became stuck in the neutral position during a landing at Newark Airport.
The NTSB is thoroughly investigating the incident to ensure that such control system failures are addressed promptly to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement