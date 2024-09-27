IYDF and Yellow Decor Bring Joy and Support to Girls' School in Assam

New Delhi [India], September 27: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Yellow Decor, hosted a charitable event on September 21, 2024, at the SSA Residential School for Girls in Assam. Seventy-five underprivileged students received essential living and educational supplies, along with interactive activities to brighten their day.

Pankaj Kumar Kalita led a team of 15 volunteers, including Upasana Sarma, Durlav Morang, Rahul Borbhuyan, Hamangko Prasad Balmiki, Manuj Sonowal, Jitu Kurmi, Kunal Narah, Daimusri Brahma, Pallab Jyoti Boruah, Rupam Bhattacharyya, Jitumoni Buragohain, Partha Pratim Pegu, Samar Sonowal, Gaurav Deori, and Monika Sarma. They delivered much-needed items such as rice, pulses, vegetables, drawing books, colored pencils, and more, spending quality time with the girls to provide both material and emotional support.

The donations included footwear, body powder, badminton rackets, and benches, enhancing the girls' daily lives and educational experience. Head of SSA Residential School, Jayarance Fanyang, expressed deep gratitude for the support, emphasizing the significant impact these resources have on the students, many of whom lack basic necessities.

Games like musical chairs and kabaddi were organized, filling the air with laughter and joy. A volunteer noted the fulfillment in seeing the children smile, highlighting the importance of emotional care alongside material aid.

Pankaj Kumar Kalita mentioned being humbled by the children's gratitude, stressing the need for better resources, healthcare, and guidance. He reaffirmed IYDF's commitment to improving the children's living conditions and future opportunities.

This event, backed by Yellow Decor, marks another step in IYDF's mission to support underprivileged children. Ongoing collaborations aim to extend this support, building a brighter future for those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)