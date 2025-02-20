Controversy Unveiled: Assam CM Alleges Pakistan-India Political Intrigue

Assam's political landscape encountered turbulence as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged links between a Pakistani national and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife. During a Motion of Thanks on the governor's speech, Sarma made claims that a preliminary investigation discovered significant facts that could impact Assam's politics.

The investigation, led by a Special Investigation Team, found that Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, an associate of Pakistan's Planning Commission, visited India 18 times. Allegations suggest Sheikh's activities involve influencing Assam's immigrant policies. The BJP has demanded explanations for his connections to Gogoi's wife, asserting interference in India's internal affairs.

Congress has refuted allegations of espionage connections as baseless. Gaurav Gogoi criticized the BJP for targeting his family, while legal steps are underway to counter the claims. Assam's government plans further actions to clarify the situation, underscoring the importance of national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)