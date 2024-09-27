Left Menu

A Day of Dance and Generosity at Bhubaneswar Orphanage

On September 22, 2024, IYDF and Sparrow School of Dance hosted a charity event at Asha Kiran Orphanage, bringing essential supplies and engaging activities to 25 children. The event aimed to boost the children's confidence and creativity through dance, games, and personal development sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:26 IST
A day of dance, games, and growth as children enjoy a fulfilling and joyful experience. Image Credit: ANI
The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) collaborated with Sparrow School of Dance to organize a heartwarming charity event at Asha Kiran Orphanage in Bhubaneswar on September 22, 2024. The initiative aimed to provide essential living and learning resources to 25 children, while also inspiring their creativity and confidence through various engaging activities.

The event was planned by Mr. Bishnu Bhakata Sahu, founder of Sparrow School of Dance, with the help of a dedicated volunteer team. Volunteers including Biswojit Sahu, Chandrakanta Pradhan, and others brought donations and created an environment full of joy and learning. Located in Niladri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, the orphanage is a sanctuary for orphans under the care of Pratap Pradhan, who is committed to providing protection and love to the children.

Volunteers delivered critical supplies such as food items, learning materials, and hygiene products, ensuring the children's basic nutritional and hygiene needs were met. Beyond material donations, the event featured dance workshops, games, and yoga sessions. These activities fostered joy, teamwork, and confidence among the children. Volunteers expressed their fulfillment and commitment to continue supporting these children through future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

