Left Menu

China's Stimulus Buoys Global Stocks as Ishiba Set to Become Japan's PM

China's extensive stimulus measures have propelled global stocks to near-record highs, while the yen strengthened sharply following Shigeru Ishiba's likely appointment as Japan's next prime minister. European stocks saw modest gains. The dollar weakened significantly against the yen, and traders are eyeing the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:03 IST
China's Stimulus Buoys Global Stocks as Ishiba Set to Become Japan's PM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's significant stimulus actions have propelled global stocks near record highs on Friday. Simultaneously, the yen strengthened sharply against the dollar after ex-defense minister Shigeru Ishiba seemed poised to become Japan's next prime minister. Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index increased by 0.2%, reaching an all-time high, as the German DAX, France's CAC 40, and Britain's FTSE 100 posted gains between 0.1% and 0.4%.

The dollar saw a notable drop of 1.4% to 142.78 yen, undoing earlier gains when market participants anticipated hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi's victory. Ishiba, in his fifth and reportedly final bid to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, backs the Bank of Japan's termination of negative interest rates and pledged to revive regional economies. Senior economist Min Joo Kang believes Ishiba's policies will sustain inflation and growth.

The dollar was last down 1.2% against the yen at 143.03 yen, causing futures tracking the Nikkei stock index to fall by about 5%. Prompted by Beijing's economic revival pledges, MSCI's global stocks index also rose by 0.2%. China's blue chips surged 4.5%, accumulating a weekly increase of 15.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 3.6%, marking its best week since 1998. Analyst Kiran Ganesh of UBS Global Wealth Management indicated further potential, contingent on more fiscal stimulus details from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024