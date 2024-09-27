China’s Communist Party Enforces New Economic Measures Amid Concerns of Missing Growth Targets

China's ruling Communist Party is tightening its grip on officials, mandating them to implement measures to rejuvenate the faltering economy amid fears of missing the 5% growth target for the year.

The Politburo, led by President Xi Jinping, has emphasized stabilizing the real estate market through enhanced fiscal and monetary support, according to state media reports.

"Party members and officials must take responsibility and innovate, using challenges as opportunities," reported state news agency Xinhua, citing the Politburo.

(With inputs from agencies.)