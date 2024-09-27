Left Menu

China’s Communist Party Enforces New Economic Measures Amid Concerns of Missing Growth Targets

China’s ruling Communist Party, under President Xi Jinping, has ordered officials to implement measures to revive the economy, fearing a miss of the 5% growth target. Key focus areas include stabilizing the real estate market and introducing fiscal and monetary policies. Officials are urged to innovate to achieve economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:29 IST
China’s Communist Party Enforces New Economic Measures Amid Concerns of Missing Growth Targets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's ruling Communist Party is tightening its grip on officials, mandating them to implement measures to rejuvenate the faltering economy amid fears of missing the 5% growth target for the year.

The Politburo, led by President Xi Jinping, has emphasized stabilizing the real estate market through enhanced fiscal and monetary support, according to state media reports.

"Party members and officials must take responsibility and innovate, using challenges as opportunities," reported state news agency Xinhua, citing the Politburo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024