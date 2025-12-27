Deadly Attack in Israel Sparks Military Action

A violent attack in northern Israel on Friday left two people dead after a Palestinian assailant rammed a car into one victim and stabbed another. The Israeli military has since initiated a military operation targeting the attacker's hometown in the occupied West Bank.

The attack unfolded in Beit Shean with the attacker ramming people, resulting in one fatality and injuring a teenager. The assailant then drove to Afula, stabbing a woman fatally and injuring another person. The attacker was shot, his condition currently unknown, according to police.

Israeli forces have encircled the town of Qabatiya, intending to demolish the attacker's house. Defense officials assert these incursions help dismantle militant networks, although some view them as collective punishment.