Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

A group of Venezuelans deported to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador is urging the U.S. government to adhere to a legal ruling granting them the right to challenge their deportation in American courts. This call comes after a significant ruling by Judge James Boasberg highlighting a breach of due process.

The court has given the Trump administration a two-week deadline to devise a plan for their return, facilitating a fair legal hearing according to U.S. law. Former detainee Ysqueibel Peñaloza, representing the group, emphasized the need for compliance from both U.S. and El Salvadoran authorities.

The deportations sparked controversy, as they were executed under the 1798 Alien Enemy Act, often bypassing standard procedures and without concrete gang affiliations. The move faced strong backlash from human rights organizations, leading to ongoing legal disputes.