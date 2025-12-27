Left Menu

Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

Deported Venezuelans call for a U.S. legal ruling to be honored, allowing them to challenge their deportation in court. A judge ruled the expulsions violated due process, urging return arrangements. They demand compliance from the U.S. and El Salvador with the court order for fair hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 03:35 IST
Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A group of Venezuelans deported to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador is urging the U.S. government to adhere to a legal ruling granting them the right to challenge their deportation in American courts. This call comes after a significant ruling by Judge James Boasberg highlighting a breach of due process.

The court has given the Trump administration a two-week deadline to devise a plan for their return, facilitating a fair legal hearing according to U.S. law. Former detainee Ysqueibel Peñaloza, representing the group, emphasized the need for compliance from both U.S. and El Salvadoran authorities.

The deportations sparked controversy, as they were executed under the 1798 Alien Enemy Act, often bypassing standard procedures and without concrete gang affiliations. The move faced strong backlash from human rights organizations, leading to ongoing legal disputes.

TRENDING

1
Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

 Global
2
Stock Markets Near Peaks Amidst Global Market Shifts

Stock Markets Near Peaks Amidst Global Market Shifts

 Global
3
Deadly Attack in Israel Sparks Military Action

Deadly Attack in Israel Sparks Military Action

 Israel
4
Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025