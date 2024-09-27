OP Jindal University Hosts Foreign Diplomats at India's Foreign Policy Workshop

OP Jindal Global University welcomed 31 foreign diplomats, correspondents, and defence attaches from 20 countries for a unique one-day certificate course in New Delhi. The event, organized by the Jindal India Institute, aimed to provide a deep understanding of India's foreign and security policy through expert-led modules.

The comprehensive program included sessions by experts such as Dr. Sreeram Chaulia and Dr. Hindol Sengupta, who elaborated on India's strategic heritage, foreign policy objectives, and the evolving roles under various prime ministers. Ambassador Sanjay Bhattacharya offered practical insights into the functioning of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Key segments of the workshop covered India's economic diplomacy and defence policies. Ambassador Dr. Mohan Kumar highlighted India's trade negotiations and investment strategies, while Dr. Swasti Rao discussed defence partnerships with Western powers. The event concluded with Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd.) addressing the Indian military's contributions to national security.

