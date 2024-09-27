Left Menu

OP Jindal University Hosts Foreign Diplomats at India's Foreign Policy Workshop

OP Jindal Global University hosted 31 foreign diplomats, correspondents, and defence attaches from 20 countries for a certificate course on India's foreign and security policy. The event featured sessions by experts on India's foreign policy, MEA's structure, economic diplomacy, and defence strategies, highlighting India's global leadership aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:40 IST
OP Jindal University Hosts Foreign Diplomats at India's Foreign Policy Workshop
Jindal India Institute Trains Over 30 Foreign Diplomats and Journalists to Deepen Understanding of India's Foreign and Security Policy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

OP Jindal Global University welcomed 31 foreign diplomats, correspondents, and defence attaches from 20 countries for a unique one-day certificate course in New Delhi. The event, organized by the Jindal India Institute, aimed to provide a deep understanding of India's foreign and security policy through expert-led modules.

The comprehensive program included sessions by experts such as Dr. Sreeram Chaulia and Dr. Hindol Sengupta, who elaborated on India's strategic heritage, foreign policy objectives, and the evolving roles under various prime ministers. Ambassador Sanjay Bhattacharya offered practical insights into the functioning of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Key segments of the workshop covered India's economic diplomacy and defence policies. Ambassador Dr. Mohan Kumar highlighted India's trade negotiations and investment strategies, while Dr. Swasti Rao discussed defence partnerships with Western powers. The event concluded with Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd.) addressing the Indian military's contributions to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024