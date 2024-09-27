Left Menu

White House Urges Quick Resolution as Port Strike Looms

The Biden administration is pushing the union and employers to negotiate quickly and in good faith to avoid a potential strike at ports. Talks between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) are stalled over wage issues, with a Sept. 30 deadline approaching.

The Biden administration is calling for swift and sincere negotiations between the union and employers to prevent a looming port strike. A White House official confirmed the urgency of reaching a new contract deal ahead of a potential strike on Tuesday.

Negotiations between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), representing 45,000 port workers, and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) have hit a deadlock over wage disputes, with a critical Sept. 30 deadline fast approaching.

On Friday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, and top White House economic adviser Lael Brainard will meet with USMX, emphasizing the need for immediate and fair negotiations, a message that was also delivered to the ILA earlier this week.

