Tragedy Strikes: Andhra Native S Madhusudhan Honored

The mortal remains of Andhra Pradesh native S Madhusudhan, who was tragically killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, arrived in the region during the early hours of Thursday.

Leading figures from Tamil Nadu's political sphere, including BJP's Nainar Nagendran, Congress's K Selvaperunthagai, and AIADMK's KP Kandan, gathered to pay their respects to Madhusudhan.

Status as a respected IT professional, Madhusudhan hailed from Nellore district but resided in Bengaluru. As part of the journey back to his roots, his remains were transported to Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, by ambulance.

(With inputs from agencies.)