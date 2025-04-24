Left Menu

Finance Ministers Prioritize Coordination Amid Market Challenges

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato plans to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss financial coordination amid concerns about U.S. tariffs impacting global markets. Kato highlighted these concerns during recent G7 and G20 meetings, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to navigate market uncertainties.

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato announced plans to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington this Thursday, aiming to discuss essential financial coordination.

Addressing reporters after the Group of Seven and 20 major economies meetings, Kato expressed concerns over U.S. tariffs and their countermeasures, which he said were contributing to market uncertainties.

He stressed the necessity of collaborative international efforts to effectively manage these challenges and maintain financial stability.

