Finance Ministers Prioritize Coordination Amid Market Challenges
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 09:10 IST
Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato announced plans to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington this Thursday, aiming to discuss essential financial coordination.
Addressing reporters after the Group of Seven and 20 major economies meetings, Kato expressed concerns over U.S. tariffs and their countermeasures, which he said were contributing to market uncertainties.
He stressed the necessity of collaborative international efforts to effectively manage these challenges and maintain financial stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
