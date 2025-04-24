Crackdown on FIITJEE: Money Laundering Probe Unravels Coaching Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of raids on Thursday across multiple locations in the Delhi-NCR region, targeting the coaching institute FIITJEE as part of a money laundering investigation. The institute has come under scrutiny after unexpectedly shutting down several centers, leaving numerous students stranded.

Authorities carried out searches at premises in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, including those linked to the promoters of FIITJEE. This action falls under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following complaints filed by parents with Noida and Delhi Police earlier this year.

The parents allege that although they paid substantial fees, FIITJEE failed to deliver any services or refunds. Known for coaching engineering aspirants, FIITJEE operates 73 centers nationwide, now entangled in this financial investigation.

