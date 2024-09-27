India Lifts Ban on Non-Basmati White Rice Exports

The Indian government on Friday lifted the ban on non-basmati white rice exports with immediate effect, a decision that has garnered praise from exporters across the nation.

Initially imposed in July 2023 to ensure domestic supply and control prices, the ban has now been revoked to boost the agricultural sector. ''India's bold decision to lift restrictions on non-basmati white rice exports is a game-changer for the agricultural sector,'' said Suraj Agarwal, CEO of Rice Villa. ''This strategic move will not only boost the income of exporters but also empower farmers, who can expect higher returns with the impending arrival of the new kharif crop,'' he added.

The government has concurrently reduced the export duty on parboiled rice from 20% to 10%, a move that has been lauded by industry players like Keshav Kr Halder of Halder Group, who had been actively seeking the removal of the ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)