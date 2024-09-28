Fire Erupts at Tata Electronics Factory in Tamil Nadu

In the early hours of Saturday, a significant fire erupted at a chemical godown within the electronics component factory of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd in Tamil Nadu, according to local police.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Firefighters from Hosur and nearby districts worked tirelessly for hours to bring the situation under control, deploying seven fire tenders to extinguish the blaze.

"The incident occurred at a chemical godown located on the campus at about 6 am. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service. There has been no casualty nor injury to anyone," stated a senior fire and rescue service official at the Hosur Fire Station. Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd confirmed that all employees are safe and that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)