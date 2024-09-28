Left Menu

Government Lifts Ban on Non-Basmati White Rice Exports

The government removed the ban on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice, replacing it with a minimum export price of USD 490 per tonne. The export restriction was initially imposed on July 20, 2023, to ensure domestic supply. The new policy is effective immediately, as per the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

Updated: 28-09-2024 16:50 IST
  • India

In a significant policy shift, the government has lifted the ban on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice, which was enforced on July 20, 2023. The blanket ban, aimed at securing domestic supply, has now been replaced by a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 490 per tonne.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification stating that the export policy for non-basmati white rice, whether semi-milled or wholly milled, polished or gazed, has been amended. The product is now classified from 'prohibited' to 'free,' provided it adheres to the new MEP.

This policy change is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice, potentially impacting global rice markets and domestic supply dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

