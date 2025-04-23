Left Menu

Exodus of Tourists from Kashmir Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has ordered eased traffic for tourists exiting the region. The government announced monetary compensation for victims' families and requested airlines to increase flights amid the exodus and heightened security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:47 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has instructed the state administration to facilitate the controlled exit of tourists from the region. Abdullah acknowledged the heartbreak yet necessity behind tourists leaving the valley following the attack, which claimed several lives and injured many others. He emphasized that traffic must be managed carefully due to the instability of the roads.

"It's heartbreaking seeing our guests leave the valley after the tragic terror attack," Abdullah expressed. "However, we understand their reasons and have directed the administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar and Jammu to allow tourist vehicles to leave. This must be done in a controlled manner due to unstable conditions," he posted on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured in the attack. The Chief Minister's Office also pledged to provide the best medical care to the injured and ensure dignified transportation back home for the victims.

The fallout from the attack has prompted some tourists to cut short their visits, leading to increased demand for flights from Srinagar. In response, the Director General of Civil Aviation has requested airlines to increase flights and consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees during this challenging time.

While security has been intensified, the incident marks one of the largest terror attacks since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Search operations for the perpetrators are ongoing, with many streets in the tourist areas remaining deserted. Meanwhile, various organizations have called for a Jammu bandh in response to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

