Unity in Mourning: Condemning the Pahalgam Terror Attack

During a solemn meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which shook Jammu and Kashmir recently.

Dhami, accompanied by senior officials like Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and others, expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing the attack's assault on the nation's peace and humanity.

Meanwhile, yoga guru Ramdev strongly condemned the incident, labeling it a barbaric act incited by Pakistan. Ramdev demanded the demolition of terror camps in Pakistan and urged for swift action to merge Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with India, vowing that terrorism will fail in its intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)