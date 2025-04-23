Unity in Mourning: Condemning the Pahalgam Terror Attack
A two-minute silence led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Yoga guru Ramdev condemned the attack, accusing Pakistan of conspiracy and called for decisive action, including merging Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with India.
- Country:
- India
During a solemn meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which shook Jammu and Kashmir recently.
Dhami, accompanied by senior officials like Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and others, expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing the attack's assault on the nation's peace and humanity.
Meanwhile, yoga guru Ramdev strongly condemned the incident, labeling it a barbaric act incited by Pakistan. Ramdev demanded the demolition of terror camps in Pakistan and urged for swift action to merge Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with India, vowing that terrorism will fail in its intentions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating Trade Tensions: U.S. and Pakistan Discuss Tariffs and Critical Minerals
Jammu And Kashmir Village Honors Police Hero in Candlelit Tribute
Political Turmoil: Chaos Erupts in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act
Jammu and Kashmir Parties Break Away from Separatists
Haball: Pioneering Shariah-Compliant Fintech Growth in Pakistan