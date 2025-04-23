Left Menu

Unity in Mourning: Condemning the Pahalgam Terror Attack

A two-minute silence led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Yoga guru Ramdev condemned the attack, accusing Pakistan of conspiracy and called for decisive action, including merging Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:49 IST
Unity in Mourning: Condemning the Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a solemn meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which shook Jammu and Kashmir recently.

Dhami, accompanied by senior officials like Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and others, expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing the attack's assault on the nation's peace and humanity.

Meanwhile, yoga guru Ramdev strongly condemned the incident, labeling it a barbaric act incited by Pakistan. Ramdev demanded the demolition of terror camps in Pakistan and urged for swift action to merge Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with India, vowing that terrorism will fail in its intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025