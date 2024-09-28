Left Menu

Lulu Group's U-Turn: Renewed Investment Plans in Andhra Pradesh

Lulu Group International, based in Abu Dhabi, has reversed its decision to avoid investing in Andhra Pradesh after previously exiting due to a land allocation dispute. The conglomerate now plans to invest in various projects, following a productive meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:45 IST
Lulu Group's U-Turn: Renewed Investment Plans in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Lulu Group International, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has decided to reinvest in Andhra Pradesh after previously halting operations in the state due to land allocation issues under the previous YSRCP government.

In 2019, Lulu Group ceased its investment plans due to the alleged revocation of land allotments by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration. The company had initially planned to invest Rs 2,200 crore in Visakhapatnam on projects including an international convention center, a shopping mall, and a luxury hotel.

The turnaround came following a meeting between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Lulu Group Chairman and Managing Director MA Yusuff Ali. The discussions focused on new investments in Vizag, Vijayawada, and Tirupati. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has pledged full support and cooperation for these endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024