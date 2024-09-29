Left Menu

Lord Swraj Paul's Caparo Group Expands with New US Steel Plant

Lord Swraj Paul's Caparo Group is expanding its US operations with a new steel pipes and structures plant in Gerald, Missouri. Slated to begin production in early 2026, the USD 25 million facility will strengthen Caparo's footprint in the sector. This expansion comes during Lord Paul's 14-day US tour.

London-based entrepreneur Lord Swraj Paul's Caparo Group is set to expand its US operations with the launch of a new steel pipes and structures plant in Gerald, Missouri, near the company's St. Louis headquarters. The USD 25 million Bull Moose Tube facility is expected to commence production by early 2026, according to the announcement made by the 93-year-old Indian-origin business magnate following tours of several US company locations.

Currently the leading producer of steel pipes and structures in the US, Caparo is continually reinforcing its market presence. 'We're always looking for expansion opportunities, and the prospects here look promising,' Lord Paul, founder and chairman of the London-based conglomerate, stated to PTI during his visit to the Sinton, Texas plant.

The announcement was made during Lord Paul's 14-day US tour, his first in five years. During this visit, Lord Paul, a member of the House of Lords who sits as a non-affiliated peer, reaffirmed Caparo's commitment to innovation and collaboration, noting that each visit highlighted the company's potential and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

