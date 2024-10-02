StandardAero's IPO Soars Beyond Expectations, Raises $1.44 Billion
StandardAero, a U.S.-based aircraft maintenance services provider, has successfully raised $1.44 billion in its initial public offering, pricing shares at $24 each, above its projected range. Backed by Carlyle, the IPO is the largest in the U.S. since June and values the company at approximately $8 billion.
