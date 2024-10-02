StandardAero's IPO Soars Beyond Expectations, Raises $1.44 Billion

StandardAero, a prominent U.S. aircraft maintenance services provider, has exceeded expectations by raising $1.44 billion through its U.S. initial public offering, according to insider sources on Tuesday.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and supported by the buyout firm Carlyle, StandardAero priced its shares at $24 each, surpassing the anticipated range of $20 to $23. The company and its existing shareholders collectively sold 60 million shares, marking the largest U.S. IPO since cold-storage warehouse operator Lineage amassed $4.45 billion in June.

This IPO propels StandardAero's valuation to around $8 billion, based on 334.5 million outstanding shares. Despite the upsized offering announced last week, neither StandardAero nor Carlyle has issued a comment on the matter so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)