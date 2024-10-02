Tragic School Trip: Bus Fire Claims 23 Lives in Bangkok

In a heartbreaking incident, Thai police have apprehended the driver of a bus that caught fire and tragically claimed the lives of 23 students and teachers in suburban Bangkok. Families descended on the capital on Wednesday to help identify the victims.

The ill-fated bus was transporting six teachers and 39 elementary and junior high school students from Uthai Thani province to school trip locations in Ayutthaya and Nonthaburi provinces on Tuesday. The fire ignited while the bus was on a highway north of Bangkok, spreading rapidly and trapping many onboard.

Trairong Phiwpan, head of the police forensic department, reported the recovery of 23 bodies from the vehicle. Delays in confirming the total death toll occurred due to the intense heat preventing immediate entry into the charred bus.

Victims' families were transported from Uthai Thani to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok to provide DNA samples for identification. Kornchai Klaiklung, assistant to the Royal Thai Police chief, assured that the forensic team is working swiftly to identify the deceased.

According to the police, Saman Chanput, the driver, turned himself in on Tuesday evening and has been charged with reckless driving causing deaths and injuries. The fire reportedly started after the bus lost balance, hit another car, and struck a highway barrier, generating sparks that ignited the flames.

Chanput told investigators he attempted to extinguish the fire but failed and fled the scene in panic. Authorities are also probing if the bus company adhered to safety protocols.

Bus company owner Songwit Chinnaboot stated to Thai PBS that the vehicle met safety checks and standards. He pledged to provide compensation to the victims' families.

Three students remain hospitalized, two in serious condition, with a 7-year-old girl suffering facial burns as doctors strive to save her vision.

