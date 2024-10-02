Left Menu

Evacuations Planned Amid Lebanon Crisis

Western countries are formulating contingency plans to evacuate citizens from Lebanon due to the intensified conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, compounded by Iran's missile strike on Israel. While no broad military evacuations have started, countries are preparing by chartering flights and arranging sea evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Western nations are devising contingency plans to evacuate citizens from Lebanon following a significant escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, along with Iran's missile attack on Israel this past Tuesday.

While large-scale military evacuations have not commenced, some countries are chartering aircraft due to Beirut's airport remaining operational. Plans to conduct sea evacuations to Cyprus are also in motion, allowing for the movement of larger groups.

Australia is considering evacuation by sea and has urged its estimated 15,000 citizens in Lebanon to leave while Beirut airport remains functional. Belgium, China, Canada, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States are all making detailed preparations for possible evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

