Western Nations Prepare Evacuation from Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

Following an escalation in Middle East tensions, Western countries are drafting plans to evacuate citizens from Lebanon. Countries like Australia, Canada, and the UK are moving military and transportation resources to nearby areas and urging their citizens to leave Lebanon while the Beirut airport remains operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:16 IST
Western nations are setting contingency plans in motion to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon. This step comes after recent escalations in the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Hezbollah, and highlighted by Iran's missile launch against Israel.

Although no mass evacuations have been initiated, countries are taking precautionary measures. Australia has arranged for hundreds of airline seats and dispatched military aircraft to Cyprus. Belgium, Canada, and Greece are advising nationals to leave Lebanon immediately, with some planning evacuations by sea.

On the military front, France has deployed a warship and is considering routes via Turkey, while the UK has increased its military presence in Cyprus and chartered flights to facilitate evacuations.

