Western Nations Prepare Evacuation from Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

Western nations are setting contingency plans in motion to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon. This step comes after recent escalations in the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Hezbollah, and highlighted by Iran's missile launch against Israel.

Although no mass evacuations have been initiated, countries are taking precautionary measures. Australia has arranged for hundreds of airline seats and dispatched military aircraft to Cyprus. Belgium, Canada, and Greece are advising nationals to leave Lebanon immediately, with some planning evacuations by sea.

On the military front, France has deployed a warship and is considering routes via Turkey, while the UK has increased its military presence in Cyprus and chartered flights to facilitate evacuations.

