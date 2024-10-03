Left Menu

KRN Heat Exchanger Shares Skyrocket Amid Overwhelming IPO Demand

Shares of KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd opened with a significant premium on Thursday, leaping by over 118% against its issue price on the BSE. The IPO saw immense interest, being subscribed 213.26 times, and the company's market valuation reached nearly Rs 3,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:06 IST
KRN Heat Exchanger Shares Skyrocket Amid Overwhelming IPO Demand
Brainbees Solutions IPO
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd debuted with a substantial premium, listing over 118% higher than its issue price on Thursday.

The stock opened at Rs 470 on the BSE, a 113.63% increase from its initial pricing, later surging 125.90% to end at Rs 497. On the NSE, it climbed 118.18% to Rs 480.

The company's market valuation hit Rs 2,980.10 crore following an IPO that garnered 213.26 times subscription, driven by robust institutional demand. The Rajasthan-based company manufactures heat exchangers for HVAC industries from its facility in Neemrana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024