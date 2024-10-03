KRN Heat Exchanger Shares Skyrocket Amid Overwhelming IPO Demand

Shares of KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd debuted with a substantial premium, listing over 118% higher than its issue price on Thursday.

The stock opened at Rs 470 on the BSE, a 113.63% increase from its initial pricing, later surging 125.90% to end at Rs 497. On the NSE, it climbed 118.18% to Rs 480.

The company's market valuation hit Rs 2,980.10 crore following an IPO that garnered 213.26 times subscription, driven by robust institutional demand. The Rajasthan-based company manufactures heat exchangers for HVAC industries from its facility in Neemrana.

(With inputs from agencies.)