China Stocks Wobble Amid U.S. Tariff Pressures

China and Hong Kong stocks fell as U.S. President Trump planned new tariffs. Despite drops, analysts remain optimistic due to breakthroughs like DeepSeek's AI model. Chinese tech, especially internet healthcare, remains strong. Morgan Stanley forecasts better corporate governance and a positive shift in China's equity market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:28 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets experienced declines on Thursday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariff plans. The losses were mitigated, however, as analysts expressed confidence in the enduring potential of the recent rally sparked by DeepSeek's groundbreaking AI technology.

The CSI300 Index in China fell by 0.4% by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index saw a 0.2% decline, with benchmark lending rates held steady. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dropped 1.4%, impacted by a significant drop in tech stocks.

Tensions between the U.S. and China escalated as tariffs were discussed at a World Trade Organization meeting. Despite these challenges, investment banks like Morgan Stanley hold a positive outlook, noting improvements in corporate governance and geopolitical conditions, and a supportive Beijing policy environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

