Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Rail Traffic in Ratlam
A goods train derailed at Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, impacting rail traffic on the down line. The incident, which involved two wagons, caused no injuries. Restoration efforts are underway, and videos of the scene have been circulating on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ratlam | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, two wagons of a goods train derailed near a railway yard late Thursday night, according to an official report.
Despite no reported injuries, rail traffic suffered disruptions on the down line as authorities scrambled to address the aftermath of the derailment.
Efforts to restore the railway route are currently in progress while videos of the derailment make rounds on social media, capturing public attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
