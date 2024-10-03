Left Menu

Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Rail Traffic in Ratlam

A goods train derailed at Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, impacting rail traffic on the down line. The incident, which involved two wagons, caused no injuries. Restoration efforts are underway, and videos of the scene have been circulating on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ratlam | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:03 IST
Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Rail Traffic in Ratlam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, two wagons of a goods train derailed near a railway yard late Thursday night, according to an official report.

Despite no reported injuries, rail traffic suffered disruptions on the down line as authorities scrambled to address the aftermath of the derailment.

Efforts to restore the railway route are currently in progress while videos of the derailment make rounds on social media, capturing public attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024