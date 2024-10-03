Left Menu

Global Strategic Evacuations Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Western nations are preparing to evacuate citizens from Lebanon, following hostilities involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Iran. Countries like Australia, Canada, and the UK have initiated plans, including using aircraft and naval vessels, while others are advising citizens to leave voluntarily.

Updated: 03-10-2024 23:14 IST
Western nations have begun drafting contingency plans to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon following an alarming increase in hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese armed movement Hezbollah, exacerbated by Iran's missile strike on Israel on Tuesday.

No large-scale military evacuations have been initiated yet. However, several countries are in the process of chartering aircraft while Beirut airport remains operational. Here's a look at the ongoing contingency planning efforts:

Countries like Australia have orchestrated hundreds of airline seats for their citizens to leave Lebanon, while military aircraft have been deployed to Cyprus as part of their contingency strategy. Other nations, like Belgium and Denmark, are urging their nationals to leave promptly, although formal evacuation processes are not actively underway due to available commercial flights. More nations are preparing to expand their evacuation efforts, reflecting a coordinated international response to a growing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

