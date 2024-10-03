Spain Advocates for EU-China Compromise in EV Tariff Debate

Spain has called for the European Union to negotiate with China over electric vehicle tariffs, rather than imposing them outright, ahead of a key EU vote. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, in a letter to the European Commission's Vice President, highlighted the importance of both defending industrial interests and avoiding conflict with key international partners.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, during a recent visit to China, also noted the importance of reconsidering tariffs to avert a trade war. The proposal needs approval from a qualified majority of 15 EU members, a significant hurdle given current member state positions.

France, Greece, Italy, and Poland are expected to support the tariff proposal, while Germany is likely to oppose it. The outcome will have significant implications for automakers like Volkswagen and Renault, which already have electric vehicle production in Spain.

