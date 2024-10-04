Steady Job Growth Amid Economic Shifts

The U.S. economy showed steady job growth in September, maintaining an unemployment rate of 4.2%. Despite challenges such as Hurricane Helene's damage and strikes at Boeing and major ports, the labor market remains resilient.

The Federal Reserve is expected to take a cautious approach to any further interest rate cuts, balancing concerns over labor market health with the need for economic stability. The Fed had previously enacted a 50-basis-point rate cut, signaling caution.

Economic experts note that while payroll growth led by sectors like healthcare and government continues, the overall pace is slowing. The trend suggests potential challenges for new labor market entrants and indicates a need for strategic economic measures moving forward.

