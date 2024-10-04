Reviving Diplomacy: France's Four-Day Middle East Mission

France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission in the Middle East, beginning in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening. This four-day journey is part of Paris's renewed efforts to revive stalled diplomatic negotiations in the region.

Throughout the weekend, Barrot will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan, engaging in crucial discussions aimed at fostering peace and stability. His itinerary culminates in strategic visits to Israel and the West Bank, coinciding with the anniversary of last year's attack by the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas.

Barrot's visit underscores France's commitment to actively pursuing diplomatic solutions and collaborating with regional partners to address ongoing tensions. Diplomatic sources emphasize the importance of these high-level meetings in advancing dialogue and fostering mutual understanding.

