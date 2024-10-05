Left Menu

British Nationals Evacuated from Lebanon

The British government is arranging chartered flights from Lebanon for citizens seeking to return to the UK. Over 250 citizens have already departed, and the situation continues to be closely monitored, with potential for additional flights if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 01:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 01:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British government has announced the organization of chartered flights to assist its citizens wishing to depart from Lebanon starting Sunday.

In a statement released on Friday, Britain's foreign ministry noted that more than 250 British nationals have already been flown out of Lebanon via these chartered flights.

While no additional flights are currently scheduled, the government assures ongoing assessments to determine if further flights will be required.

