Emirates Airlines Bans Communication Devices Amidst Heightened Security

In light of recent attacks involving explosive communication devices linked to Hezbollah, Emirates Airlines has enforced a ban on pagers and walkie-talkies on its flights. This move follows last month's violent incidents, which have significantly heightened security concerns across the region.

The airline stated that any passengers traveling to, from, or through Dubai must not have these items in their checked or cabin baggage. Any prohibited items discovered during checks will be confiscated by Dubai Police as a precautionary measure.

Additionally, Emirates Airlines has suspended flights to Iraq and Iran until Tuesday, with services to Jordan resuming on Sunday. Flights to Lebanon will continue to be suspended until October 15 due to ongoing Israeli strikes against the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)