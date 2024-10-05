Left Menu

Technical Glitch Forces Air India Flight Return

An Air India flight from Chennai to Madurai returned due to technical issues. The plane landed safely in Chennai, with alternative travel arrangements made for passengers. Full refunds and rescheduling options were offered, prioritizing passenger safety and comfort.

Technical Glitch Forces Air India Flight Return
An Air India flight bound for Madurai from Chennai had to return due to a technical problem, according to airline authorities.

The aircraft managed a safe landing back at Chennai airport, where passengers experienced minimal inconvenience thanks to swift alternative arrangements made by the ground staff.

Passengers were offered full refunds and rescheduling options for future flights, underscoring Air India's commitment to safety and customer satisfaction.

