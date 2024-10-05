Operation Safe Return: Australia Evacuates Nationals Amid Lebanon Crisis

Australia has commenced a large-scale evacuation of its nationals from Lebanon via Cyprus, following increased hostilities between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah. A commercial flight chartered by Australia has already transported 229 people to Cyprus, with a second flight scheduled.

At Cyprus's Larnaca airport, evacuees were greeted with refreshments by Australian military personnel. The Australian High Commissioner to Cyprus, Fiona McKergow, noted that while the evacuees are relieved, many are devastated to leave family behind. Evacuation efforts reflect the growing regional instability.

With escalating attacks from Israel, other nations including China, Greece, and Portugal, have also utilized Cyprus as a hub for evacuation. Historically, Cyprus evacuated 60,000 people during a previous Israel-Hezbollah conflict in 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)