Tax Hurdles Stifle Growth of India's Carbonated Soft Drinks Industry

A report by ICRIER highlights the struggles of India's carbonated soft drinks segment due to high GST taxes, despite initiatives like 'Make in India'. India's 40% tax rate on these beverages is among the highest globally, hindering innovation and growth in this industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:17 IST
Tax Hurdles Stifle Growth of India's Carbonated Soft Drinks Industry
India's carbonated soft drinks sector faces growth constraints, attributed largely to tax barriers, according to a report by ICRIER. Despite governmental efforts like 'Make in India', high taxation under the GST regime hampers the industry's potential scale expansion.

The report notes that India imposes a total tax rate of 40% on carbonated soft drinks, one of the highest rates globally, as per World Bank's cross-country comparative data. More than 90% of countries with sugar-sweetened beverage taxes levy lower rates than India does.

While Indian consumers favor low or no-sugar options, and producers adapt accordingly, industry growth remains stifled. The report underscores the need for conducive policies to foster investment, innovation, and job creation within the carbonated beverages sector.

