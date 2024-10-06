IndiGo’s Swift Recovery: Normal Operations Post-System Outage

IndiGo airlines experienced a systems outage on Saturday, leading to disrupted services and long delays for passengers. The issue, which lasted several hours, affected airport operations for many and resulted in flight delays.

According to an IndiGo official, the airline operates over 2,000 flights daily, and by Sunday, normal operations resumed after the systems were restored late Saturday night.

In a statement posted on social media at 2311 hours on Saturday, IndiGo confirmed that their systems were back to functioning normally. The airline expressed apologies for the inconvenience caused to its customers during the downtime.

