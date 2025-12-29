India's Agriculture Sector Achieves Record Output Despite US Tariffs

India's agriculture sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience by closing 2025 with a projected record foodgrain output, despite facing challenges such as US tariffs on farm exports. The government's implementation of significant GST reforms provided much-needed relief by reducing input costs and aiding diversification efforts.

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi expressed optimism for a record production year, with the southwest monsoons enhancing kharif sowing. The agriculture ministry's first advance estimate placed kharif foodgrain output at a record 173.33 million tonnes for 2025-26. However, excessive September rains caused crop damage in specific regions.

Despite remarkable advances, the sector faces enduring challenges like fragmented landholdings and climate change risks. As farmers await governmental support and legislation like the Draft Seeds Bill and Pesticide Management Bill, the sector's ability to adapt and grow remains a critical focus for 2026.